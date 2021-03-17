ECE Seminar: Towards Neural Signal Processing and Imaging

Abstract:

Computational imaging leverages the co-design of hardware and software to re-define next-generation camera and display systems. In this talk, we discuss recent advances in artificial intelligence-driven computational imaging techniques, including single-photon imaging for non-line-of-sight vision and 3D imaging through highly scattering media as well as end-to-end optimization of optics and imaging processing algorithms for unlocking unprecedented capabilities in depth imaging and hybrid optical-electronic computing. We will also discuss recent progress on implicitly defined neural-network-parameterized signal representation, processing, and rendering techniques.

Bio:

Gordon Wetzstein is an Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and, by courtesy, of Computer Science at Stanford University. He is the leader of the Stanford Computational Imaging Lab and a faculty co-director of the Stanford Center for Image Systems Engineering. At the intersection of computer graphics and vision, computational optics, and applied vision science, Prof. Wetzstein's research has a wide range of applications in next-generation imaging, display, wearable computing, and microscopy systems. Prior to joining Stanford in 2014, Prof. Wetzstein was a Research Scientist at MIT, he received a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of British Columbia in 2011 and graduated with Honors from the Bauhaus in Weimar, Germany before that. He is the recipient of an NSF CAREER Award, an Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship, an ACM SIGGRAPH Significant New Researcher Award, a Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE), an SPIE Early Career Achievement Award, a Terman Fellowship, an Okawa Research Grant, the Electronic Imaging Scientist of the Year 2017 Award, an Alain Fournier Ph.D. Dissertation Award, and a Laval Virtual Award as well as Best Paper and Demo Awards at ICCP 2011, 2014, and 2016 and at ICIP 2016.

