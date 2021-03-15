ECE Seminar: Towards Fully Integrated High-Speed Intelligent Sensors and Systems

Abstract:

Fully integrated high-frequency wireless systems in silicon-based technologies offer low-cost, compact solutions for novel applications, such as high-resolution imaging, broadband spectroscopy, and high-speed wireless communication. Particularly, the generation and detection of ultra-short picosecond pulses on silicon platforms have been of interest to researchers due to the enhanced tunability and bandwidth provided by such pulses. In this talk, I will present my research on silicon-based ultra-short pulse detectors with a special focus on two primary applications: wireless synchronization with sub-picosecond accuracy and broadband spectroscopy and sensing. First, a pulse detector chip is presented to demonstrate the distribution of a low-jitter sub-10GHz clock signal among widely spaced nodes in a large-aperture array. Then, I will present a fully integrated coherent detector which uses a broadband frequency comb as a reference to detect mm-wave and sub-THz signals. This tunable system can detect any arbitrary spectrum from 50 to 280 GHz with a Hertz-level resolution. Finally, I will discuss a few application examples of this comb-based system in broadband spectroscopy and intelligent sensing, and my ongoing and future research directions to achieve full integration of versatile transceivers and intelligent sensors on a single chip to enable high-performance wireless sensor networks.

Bio:

Babak Jamali is a postdoctoral scholar with the Integrated Sensors Laboratory at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). His research interests include developing RF, millimeter-wave, and terahertz integrated circuits, on-chip antennas, and intelligent sensors using silicon-based technologies. He received the MS and PhD degrees in electrical and computer engineering from Rice University, Houston, TX in May 2016 and December 2019, respectively. He received the BS degree in electrical engineering from Sharif University of Technology, Tehran, Iran, in 2013. He was an RFIC Design Intern with Qualcomm, San Diego, CA, in 2018, and a Visiting Graduate Researcher with UCLA from 2018 to 2019. He received the GAAS PhD Student Fellowship from the European Microwave Integrated Circuits Conference in 2019. He was also a recipient of the IEEE MTT-S Graduate Fellowship Award in 2018 and the Texas Instruments Distinguished Graduate Fellowship in 2013.

Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97617920788?pwd=ellYK2FLT0NNVXdlaEpDSVMzQ2JoQT09





As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by not sharing the candidate status of our guests with others outside of our organization.