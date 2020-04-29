ECE Seminar: Toward Autonomous Agents through Evolution, Reinforcement, and Self-Supervision

Abstract:

To complete a task an autonomous agent must be able to control the robot, understand their own abilities and limitations, efficiently explore, and execute a safe and a feasible plan in a timely manner on a target platform. In this talk, we discuss how evolution, reinforcement, and self-supervision come together to learn plans and motions that generalize to unseen real-world environments. First, evolutionary algorithms automate reward design in reinforcement learning (RL) and result in goal-conditioned policies that generalize to unseen non-stationary environments. Those policies incorporate, not only robot space occupancy, but also uncertainties coming from sensors and dynamics. Second, self-supervision learns to predict the capability of the agent's control policy and even to recognize important and feasible samples. Those predictors then aid agent’s exploration. Lastly, we discuss techniques for making neural control policies run on a limited compute: quantization in RL and joint learning of control policy and corresponding accelerator architecture.

Bio:

Aleksandra Faust is a Staff Research Scientist at Google Brain Research, specializing in reinforcement learning and motion planning. Previously, Aleksandra led Task and Motion Planning research in Robotics at Google, machine learning for self-driving car planning and controls in Waymo, and was a researcher in Sandia National Laboratories. She earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science at the University of New Mexico (with distinction), and a Master's in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her research interests include learning for safe and scalable reinforcement learning, learning to learn, motion planning, decision-making, and robot behavior. Aleksandra won IEEE RAS Early Career Award for Industry, the Tom L. Popejoy Award for the best doctoral dissertation at the University of New Mexico in Engineering, Mathematics, and Sciences in the period of 2011-2014, and was named Distinguished Alumna by the University of New Mexico School of Engineering. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, PC Magazine, ZdNet, and was awarded Best Paper in Service Robotics at ICRA 2018 and Best Paper in Reinforcement Learning for Real Life (RL4RL) at ICML.

