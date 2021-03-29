ECE Seminar: Smart Low-Power Sensing Systems for IoT Automation

Abstract:

Sensing systems are a crucial component of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless sensor networks. These sensors play a significant role in creating solutions for IoT automation in smart homes and smart cities. Among many challenges in realizing the IoT sensing are the communication of data and providing the power required by many sensing nodes that are widely separated. This will become more pronounced when the sensing devices are in hard-to-reach places or surrounded by considerable obstacles, such as sensors which are placed under the floor and behind dry-wall in smart homes or dispersed in the environment directly attached to a human body. Using batteries in such sensing systems limits the installation locations of the sensors as they require constant maintenance. Also, the cost of maintenance would be huge in some applications such as smart homes, where many sensors such as temperature, humidity, flood, moisture, and smoke sensors are required. Consequently, designing low-power sensing systems is an important objective for these applications.

Both smart sensing nodes and base station antennas are the main building blocks of distributed wireless sensing systems in IoT sensing technologies. In this seminar, the problems with IoT sensing are highlighted and some solutions are given in both sensing nodes and base stations. Specifically, we explore different classes of sensing architectures to address the problems of low resolution, low reading range, and power consumption of sensing systems. Furthermore, high-gain multi-functional antennas with radiation beam reconfigurability are investigated for the base stations in IoT systems.

Bio:

Mahdi Honari received the B.Sc. degree from the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and the M.Sc. degree from the Amirkabir University of Technology, both in Electrical Engineering. He received the Ph.D. degree in May 2019, from the University of Alberta, where he worked on smart RF/microwave sensors for the Internet-of-Things (IoT) home automation. He was a Research Scholar at the Radiation Laboratory, University of Michigan, where he worked on the efficiency enhancement of RFICs for RADAR systems of autonomous vehicles. He was a Postdoctoral Fellow with the Intelligent Wireless Technology (IWT) Laboratory at the University of Alberta from May 2019 to July 2020. He is currently a Research Associate with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he is conducting research on high-power-capable phased arrays. His research areas include microwave sensing systems and battery-less RFID sensing nodes for the IoT applications, smart home automation, and healthcare. He established two spin-off companies on wireless power transfer systems, and smart sensors for the IoT home automation. His companies won the TEC Edmonton Innovation Award, in 2017 and 2019. He was a recipient of the GSA Award, in 2015, the AITF Scholarship, from 2015 to 2017, the Sadler Graduate Scholarship, in 2016 and 2018, the Martha Piper Award, in 2018, the CMC Industrial Collaboration Award, in 2017, the GSA Research Assistantship Award, in 2017, and NSERC PDF Fellowship, in 2021.

