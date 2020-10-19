ECE Seminar Series: What Can a Medical Physicist Learn from Plant Imaging?

Abstract:

Positron emission tomography (PET) is a molecular imaging technology that has been widely used clinically for the detection of metastatic cancer, staging of diseases, and for monitoring treatment response of patients. In addition to clinical cancer imaging, PET is also used to study neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, inflammations, etc. using a wide range of radiopharmaceuticals that target disease specific processes or biomarkers. Less known to the publics is that positron-emitting radionuclides have also been used to study plants and their responses to the environments. This talk will review some of the early works using positron-emitting radionuclides, and how a medical physicist (and the general publics) may learn from plant imaging research.

Bio:

Dr. Yuan-Chuan Tai is an Associate Professor of Radiology, Biomedical Engineering, and Electrical and Systems Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. He was trained as a PET physicist and has developed several novel detectors and imaging systems for clinical, preclinical and plant imaging applications. He has served as the Principal Investigator of federally funded grants from NIH, DOE and NSF, and has developed a PlantPET scanner that is dedicated to plant phenotypic imaging research. Dr. Tai is currently translating an Augmented Whole-body Scanning via Magnifying PET (AWSM-PET) technology to enable zoom-in imaging for clinical PET/CT scanners.

