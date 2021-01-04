ECE Seminar Series: Simulation and Modeling of Novel Semiconductor Devices

Abstract:

The demand for small-scale electronic devices is ever-present. When electronics are scaled down, they achieve higher performance and consume less power. Ultimately, this reduces production costs and generates greater interest in the product by consumers. While this is a top priority for device manufacturers, the scaling down process is complex and requires time-consuming processes and facilities. So, modeling of semiconductor devices is essential to predict their behaviors, optimize their characteristics, and improve their functionalities. There are several modeling/ simulation aspects to track impact of any change in the material, device, circuit, and system levels on the overall power performance-area matrix. This talk is mainly focusing on the simulation flow from material level all the way up to system level and accurate models to capture physics behind semiconductor device behaviors.

Bio:

Mehdi Saremi is a scientist/ physicist in Applied Materials (AMAT). Before joining AMAT, he was postdoctoral research in Arizona State University where he got his PhD in electrical engineering. His research focuses on modeling and simulation of novel devices with broad applications in electronics and optoelectronics. He has an extensive background in solid state electronics, semiconductors, circuit design, and nanoelectronics. He is the author of well cited 27 peer-reviewed journal and conference articles mainly on TCAD logic and memory simulation, compact modeling, and RC extraction to develop original electronic devices that offer improved characteristics, breakdown voltage, and power consumption.

