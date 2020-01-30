ECE Seminar Series: Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics in Power Distribution Systems

The electric utility industry is being swamped by petabytes of data coming from various sources such as smart meters, phasor measurement units, SCADA systems, geographical information systems, and customer management systems. The primary and secondary value imbedded in the complex and heterogeneous data sets from power distribution systems is immense. However, algorithms and applications for unlocking the potential of big data in power systems are at an early stage of development. This talk presents the recent advancement of machine learning algorithms and big data analytics methods in power distribution systems. On the theoretical front, I will present my recent work on information theoretic machine learning and safe deep reinforcement learning. These machine learning algorithms synergistically combine the merits of state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms and physical model-based methods. I will take a deep dive into a few machine learning applications: network topology identification, data-driven distribution system controls, electricity theft detection, and estimation of behind-the-meter solar generation.

Dr. Yu is the director of Energy, Economics, and Environment (E3) Research Center at UC Riverside. He currently serves as the vice chair distribution system operation and planning subcommittee of IEEE Power and Energy Society and the founding chair for IEEE Power and Energy Society working group on data-driven modeling, monitoring, and control in power distribution networks. Dr. Yu currently serves as the associate editor for IEEE Transactions on Smart Grid and International Transactions on Electrical Energy Systems.

Dr. Nanpeng Yu received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Tsinghua University, Beijing, China, in 2006. Dr. Yu received his M.S. degrees in Electrical Engineering and Economics and Ph.D. degree from Iowa State University in 2010. Before joining the University of California, Riverside, Dr. Yu was a senior power system planner and project manager at Southern California Edison from Jan, 2011 to July 2014.Currently, he is an Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of California, Riverside, CA. Dr. Yu is the recipient of the Regents Faculty Fellowship and Regents Faculty Development award from the University of California. He received multiple best paper awards from the IEEE Power and Energy Society General Meeting, IEEE Power and Energy Society Grand International Conference and Exposition Asia, the Second International Conference on Green Communications, Computing and Technologies, and IEEE Sustainable Power and Energy Conference.