ECE Seminar Series: Leveraging microfluidics for high-throughput biophysics, biochemistry, and single-cell biology

Abstract:

Encoded microparticles have become a powerful tool for a wide array of applications, including high-throughput sample tracking and massively parallel biological multiplexing. Spectral encoding, where particles are encoded with distinct luminescence spectra, provides a particularly appealing encoding strategy because of the ease of reading codes and assay flexibility. We recently developed a microfluidic method for producing microparticles with > 1,100 spectral codes by ratiometrically embedding different amounts of lanthanide nanophosphors within them, which we term MRBLEs (Microspheres with Ratiometric Barcode Lanthanide Encoding). We are now applying these MRBLEs towards a wide variety of biological problems, including high-throughput and quantitative profiling of protein-peptide interactions, specific and sensitive detection of multiple bacterial species from blood for fast diagnosis of sepsis, and high-throughput single-cell mechanobiology.

Bio:

Polly Fordyce is an Assistant Professor of Bioengineering and Genetics and fellow of the ChEM-H Institute at Stanford, where her laboratory focuses on developing and applying new microfluidic platforms for quantitative, high-throughput biophysics and biochemistry. She graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with undergraduate degrees in physics and biology before moving to Stanford University, where she earned a Ph.D. in physics for work with Professor Steve Block developing instrumentation and assays for single-molecule studies of kinesin motor proteins. For her postdoctoral research, she worked with Professor Joe DeRisi to develop a new microfluidic platform for understanding how transcription factors recognize and bind their DNA targets as well as a new technology for bead-based multiplexing. She is the recipient of a number of awards, including an NIH New Innovator Award and an Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Research Fellowship and is a Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Investigator.

