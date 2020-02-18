ECE Seminar Series: Information-theoretic Methods in Estimation Theory, Wireless, and Distributed Machine Learning

Abstract:

This talk will focus on the interplay between information theory and other fields such as estimation theory, wireless communications, and machine learning. The talk will consist of four parts.

The first part of the talk will overview modern connections between estimation and information measures. As an example, we will discuss how such methods can shed light on the maximum throughput in wireless networks.



The second part of the talk will discuss some new results in optimization theory inspired by information-theoretic results. In particular, we will discuss how infinitely-dimensional problems can be reduced to finite-dimensional problems. This reduction enables applications of powerful algorithms such as gradient descent to infinitely-dimensional problems.



The third part of the talk will discuss applications of information-theoretic measures to distributed machine learning. For instance, we will discuss how to bound the generalization error in the federate learning paradigm.



The talk will be concluded by presenting some open questions and interesting future directions.

Bio:

Alex Dytso is currently a Postdoctoral Researcher in the Department of Electrical Engineering at Princeton University, working under the supervision of Professor H. Vincent Poor. He received a Ph.D. degree from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) under the supervision of Daniela Tuninetti and Natasha Devroye. He received his B. S. degree in 2011 from the University of Illinois at Chicago. His current research topics focus on multi-user information theory, estimation theory, optimization theory, and their applications to wireless networks and statistical machine learning.