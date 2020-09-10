ECE Seminar Series: Energy-Efficient Node Deployment in Heterogeneous Wireless Networks including UVAs

Abstract:

Wireless networks of the future are envisioned to be highly heterogeneous and may include UAVs. In many applications, one is interested in optimally deploying a network of nonidentical nodes to a certain area of interest. These networks may include a multitude of connected autonomous nodes , including UAVs, in one or more tiers. We formulate these deployment problems as quantizer design problems where different distortion measures should be associated with different quantization indices. We discuss fundamental design challenges like the best spatial deployment of nodes to minimize the energy consumption or maximize the sensing accuracy while guaranteeing network connectivity. This is done by developing a quantization theory of heterogeneous reproduction points. We will discuss the characteristics of the heterogeneous networks with optimal deployment.

Bio:

Hamid Jafarkhani is a Chancellor's Professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of California, Irvine, where he is also the Director of Center for Pervasive Communications and Computing, the Co-Director of Networked Systems Program, and the Conexant-Broadcom Endowed Chair. He was a Visiting Scholar at Harvard University in 2015 and a Visiting Professor at California Institute of Technology in 2018. Among his awards are the IEEE Marconi Prize Paper Award in Wireless Communications, the IEEE Communications Society Award for Advances in Communication, and the IEEE Eric E. Sumner Award.

Dr. Jafarkhani is listed as an ISI highly cited researcher. According to the Thomson Scientific, he is one of the top 10 most-cited researchers in the field of computer science during 1997-2007. He is the 2017 Innovation Hall of Fame Inductee at the University of Maryland's School of Engineering. He is a Fellow of AAAS, an IEEE Fellow, and the author of the book "Space-Time Coding: Theory and Practice."

The Zoom access link and passcode are: