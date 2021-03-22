ECE Seminar: Printed skin-like sensor systems for precision health and psychiatry

Abstract:

Precision health and psychiatry empower individuals to monitor their physical and mental health using technologies that can sense, analyze, and trigger alarms when there is an anomaly. Such technologies require innovations in materials, manufacturing, sensing, systems, and implementation. In this talk, I will outline approaches for the rapid manufacturing and vast implementation of such medical sensors. In the first part, I will present a series of low-cost large-area sensors for oximetry, a critical parameter for precision health. I will discuss the design, sensing methodology, and fabrication of flexible and printed sensor arrays, which are promising for mapping oxygenation in tissues, wounds, or transplanted organs. In the second part, I will focus on the strategies and design considerations of sensors that can continuously measure physiological parameters linked to chronic stress. While demonstrating the first-of-its-kind wearable for mental health, I will present a multi-part study that combines both user-centered design and engineering-centered data collection to inform future design efforts for mental health wearables. I will wrap up the talk by showing how the core technologies of this work - printed and flexible hybrid electronics, can be implemented in precision agriculture.

Bio:

Yasser Khan is a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford University, advised by Professor Zhenan Bao in Chemical Engineering and Professor Boris Murmann in Electrical Engineering. Yasser completed his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from the University of California, Berkeley, in Professor Ana Claudia Arias’ Group. He received his B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Dallas and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, respectively. Yasser’s research focuses on additive manufacturing and hardware AI to produce skin-like wearables, implantables, and ingestibles. These medical devices are being used for precision health and psychiatry.



Yasser received the EECS departmental fellowship at UC Berkeley, discovery scholarship and graduate fellowship at KAUST, and academic excellence scholarship at UT Dallas. Yasser published over 40 research publications in the most reputed platforms in the field, which were highlighted by BBC News, Wall Street Journal, NSF News, and attracted over $2 million in research funding.

