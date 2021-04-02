ECE Seminar: Oz Vision - A New Principle for Color Display

Abstract:

This talk will introduce the Oz Vision project, an early-stage project that seeks to build a new type of color display based on scanning a laser over the human retina at the cellular level, to create perceptions of new colors impossible to see in the real world, to treat color blindness, and to enable a person to perceive higher dimensional color, e.g. 5D with IR and UV over RGB.

Bio:

Ren Ng is a professor in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of California, Berkeley. His research interests are in imaging, graphics, computer vision, human vision and artificial intelligence. Prior to Berkeley, Ren was founder and CEO of Lytro, Inc., which commercialized his Ph.D. research and brought consumer light field cameras to market. Ren completed his Ph.D. in computer science at Stanford University, and received the ACM Doctoral Dissertation Award and Stanford's Arthur Samuel Award. Ren has received the ECCV 2020 Best Paper Honorable Mention, Jim and Donna Gray Faculty Award for Undergraduate Teaching, Hellman Faculty Fellowship, Sloan Research Fellowship, the HIPA Photographic Research Award, PMDA Technical Achievement Award, R.I.T.'s Imaging Hall of Fame, the Selwyn Award from the Royal Photographic Society, MIT Tech Review's TR35 and Entrepreneur of the Year, Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in Business, and Silicon Valley Journal's 40 under 40.

Zoom Link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/ j/97617920788?pwd= ellYK2FLT0NNVXdlaEpDSVMzQ2JoQT 09