ECE Seminar: Improving Robustness in Robotic Systems

Abstract:

Robotics as a field has developed many amazing capabilities, imbuing our autonomous minions with the ability to solve complex and uncertain problems. However, a glaring gulf becomes readily apparent when robotic systems are deployed into the eld; the algorithms and assumptions made to achieve revolutionary results in simulation or controlled laboratory settings do not necessarily translate into the wildly varying and unpredictable environments associated with eld robotics. My goal is to bridge this gulf and improve the ability to practically deploy human-robotic systems to solve real-world problems. This talk presents my efforts applying machine learning over passive signals of opportunity to better understand the humans who work with robots, as well as several other projects designed to improve organic capabilities of the robots themselves operating in challenging environments.

Bio:

Dr. Steve McGuire is a Postdoctoral Research Associate within the Intelligent Robotics Lab, part of the Computer Science Department of the University of Colorado at Boulder. He earned his M.S. (2016) and Ph.D. (2019) at the University of Colorado at Boulder in Aerospace Engineering after a career in the Marine Corps where he served as a helicopter pilot. He was previously a NASA Space Technology Research Fellow, where his work explored methods for managing the human side of a human-robot team in the context of planetary exploration in cooperation with NASA Ames. His current work is in exploring underground environments as part of the DARPA Subterranean Challenge.

Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9106351 7700