ECE Seminar: GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDSOI: Enabling Long Battery Life and Unmatched RF Integration in IOT Systems-on-Chip

Abstract:

22FDX® offers a combination of full SoC integration (eMRAM, analog power and RF elements on one chip), logic scaling (for AI and security features) for > 20% smaller footprint and lower BOM costs. The unique 22FDX SOI architecture gives designers additional power mode throttling capabilities with easy to use back-gate biasing solutions to reduce power more than 50% to extend battery life without compromising performance. The device construction and its benefits will be shown by way of commercial announcements and in radio-frequency reference designs showing differentiated integrated RF Power Amplifier architectures.

Bio:

Tom McKay is Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff, GLOBALFOUNDRIES RF Design Solutions Engineering, Santa Clara. Tom is an IC designer, architect and technologist with over 30 years’ experience in wireless IC design and innovation. Under the mentorship of John Eisenberg, Tom published original theory and results for a 2-18 GHz GaAs distributed amplifier IC in 1986. In the early 90's at Harris- and later, Samsung-Microwave Semiconductor Tom designed, developed and qualified low-cost GaAs low noise amplifier ICs for television and for Qualcomm's Globalstar satellite phone design. Tom joined VLSI Technology in the late 90's, demonstrating the benefits of 180nm CMOS for microwave applications. In 1999, Tom co-founded Zeevo, leading RF development on the first single-chip 180 nm CMOS Bluetooth RF SoC, shipping in volume to tier 1 customers. Zeevo was acquired by Broadcom in 2005. In 2007, as Principal Engineer with RF Micro Devices (now Qorvo), Tom invented compact, frequency agile inductor-free RF filters measuring effective Q's over 200 in 90 nm CMOS based on passive mixer impedance frequency translation. Tom drove early phases of RFSOI development from a design perspective for cellular front ends, now widely utilized in smart phone antenna switches and tuners. In 2009 Tom joined MStar (now part of MediaTek), where he patented and developed multi-mode, multi-band cellular CMOS receiver techniques. Tom has held positions of Senior Manager at Samsung Semiconductor, Staff Scientist at WJ Communications and Sr. Principal Engineer at MStar. Tom now leads IoT RF Circuit and System Design Solutions efforts focused on demonstrating the synergy between circuit design and process technologies to address new market needs through early-phase hardware demonstrators. Tom holds an MSEE from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is a Senior Member of the IEEE and is inventor on 15 US patents and additional patents-pending, authored or co-authored several journal papers, co-authored two book chapters, and presented at several IEEE RFIC, IMS and European Microwave Conference workshops.

