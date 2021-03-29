ECE Seminar: Enabling low-power ubiquitous sensing with RF backscatter

Abstract:

We need affordable and innovative sensing to assist in tackling global-scale problems. RF backscatter systems like RFID are well-known in the sensing community because of their low power consumption. However, this low power comes with important tradeoffs in range, throughput, and deployability. This talk explores how RF backscatter systems can be designed to work within the constraints of the problem at hand to make high quality sensing more ubiquitous. First I will show how we can leverage existing infrastructure to implement RF backscatter with commonplace commodity systems like OFDM WiFi to enable truly wireless computer vision applications. Next I will describe a novel radar backscatter system that uses RF to measure soil moisture with accuracy comparable to state-of-the-art commercial soil sensors. Going further, I will discuss how we can create robust systems by harvesting energy from untraditional sources, and how this process gives us an additional source of data that can be fused with primary sources to craft novel sensing applications.

Bio:

Colleen Joshepson recently (Jan '21) completed her PhD in Electrical Engineering at Stanford University, where she was advised by Sachin Katti and Keith Winstein. Her research interests include wireless communication and sensing systems, with a focus on technologies to enable and improve sustainable practices. She is currently a research scientist at VMware working on IoT/Edge Intelligence. Before beginning her PhD, she worked at Cisco Meraki as a wireless engineer, and even before that she received her SB and MEng degrees from MIT. She is also a 2020 Rising Star in EECS, a finalist in the 2019 MIT Bay Area Research Slam, and a recipient of the Schlumberger Innovation and D.E. Shaw Exploration fellowships.

Zoom Link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97617920788?pwd=ellYK2FLT0NNVXdlaEpDSVMzQ2JoQT09

As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by not sharing the candidates status of our guests with others outside our our organization.