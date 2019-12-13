ECE Seminar: Dedicated Breast CT for Improving Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Abstract:

About 12.5% of women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lives. For every 32-student class you may have taken in grade school, two girls (now women) in that class will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Currently, breast cancer screening is performed with mammography and tomosynthesis, but the breast imaging community is aware that these detection methods are far from perfect. A twenty-year program at UC Davis Medical Center has focused on the development of dedicated breast computed tomography (CT) systems to improve breast cancer detection and diagnosis. Four breast CT systems have been designed, fabricated in-house, and used in various clinical trials involving almost 600 women. In this presentation, I will demonstrate the evolution of breast CT systems in the lab, with a technical discussion of fabrication and functionality, software integration and calibration, and image quality improvements. Breast CT images will be shown, illustrating the potential of these fully 3D images to improve breast cancer detection. A number of projects involving the analysis of these breast CT volume data sets will also be presented, showing surrogate metrics for breast imaging performance, comparisons of 2D imaging (mammography) with 3D breast CT using both computer and human observer studies, the use of these image data sets to further our understanding of breast glandular anatomy, and the potential of breast CT to improve patient care.

Bio:

John M Boone, Ph.D. is a Professor of Radiology at the University of California Davis, and holds an appointment in the Department of Biomedical Engineering as well. He received his undergraduate degree in biophysics at UC Berkeley, and finished his graduate work in Medical Physics at the University of California Irvine. He is board-certified by the American Board of Radiology in diagnostic radiological physics. Dr. Boone has many research interests, but has focused recently on radiation dosimetry and the development of breast computed tomography (bCT) for breast cancer screening and diagnostic evaluation. His lab has designed, fabricated and tested four prototype breast CT scanners, and over 600 women have been scanned on these systems in various clinical trials. His research on breast CT has focused on technical development, clinical assessment, observer performance and mathematical image characterization. Dr. Boone also has research interests in image quality assessment and patient dosimetry in computed tomography, multi-source x-ray systems for cone beam CT, x-ray spectral modeling, and artificial intelligence applications in diagnostic radiology.



Dr. Boone is co-author of the medical imaging textbook, *Essential Physics of Medical Imaging*, and is a commissioner of the International Commission on Radiation Units (ICRU). He is a fellow of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), the American College of Radiology (ACR), the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI), the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE), and the Society of Photo-optical Instrumentation Engineering (SPIE). He was awarded the Coolidge Gold Medal from the AAPM in 2019 for his research on breast CT and won the Butterfly Award of Image Gently in 2019 for his work on developing a new radiation dose metric for pediatric patients undergoing computed tomography procedures.