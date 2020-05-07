ECE Seminar: Advanced Autonomy for Field Robots in Unstructured Environments

Abstract:

The complexity in the design of robotic systems increases dramatically as human beings desire a higher level of intelligence and autonomy. In addition, unmanned systems (ranging from self-driving cars to agricultural robots) are required to operate in highly uncertain and unstructured environments. Developed systems must, therefore, be capable of autonomously adapting to the variations in the operating environment, while also maintaining their overall objective to accomplish tasks. Such robotic systems must display the capability of learning from experience, adapting themselves to the changing environment and seamlessly integrating information to-and-from humans - all while requiring versatile, data-efficient and online learning algorithms.



During this talk, I will discuss theoretical and experimental works about the fundamental and challenging problems of autonomy, sensing and learning for unmanned systems. I will begin with the small, autonomous field robot I had a part in developing, the TerraSentia, which is designed for an under-canopy environment in agricultural fields. Following this, I will outline the guidance, navigation and control algorithms, as well as show recent successes for high-throughput phenotyping with deep learning-based machine vision algorithms. I will also talk about our development of the world's first fleet of autonomous floating vessels, which join to form an assembly of floating bridges and stages to collect waste, deliver goods and transport people while collecting data about the city.

Bio:

Erkan Kayacan received the B.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering and the M.Sc. Degree in System Dynamics and Control from Istanbul Technical University, Istanbul, Turkey in 2008 and 2010, respectively. In December 2014, he received the Ph.D. degree from the University of Leuven (KU Leuven), Belgium. He is currently an Assistant Professor with the School of Mechanical and Mining Engineering at the University of Queensland (UQ), Australia. Prior to UQ, he was a Postdoctoral Researcher with the Delft University of Technology, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His research interests center around real-time optimization-based control and estimation methods, as well as machine learning, with a particular emphasis on foundational theory and the experimental realization of robotic and autonomous systems. Dr Kayacan is a recipient of the Best Systems Paper Award at Robotics: Science and Systems (RSS) in 2018.

