Diverse Voices: Tara Hernandez

Tara Hernandez is a Senior Engineering Manager at Google. Her talk is titled, "Data-Driven Diversity: High Tech Industry's Best Return on Investment." Food will be provided. Register at https://undergrad.soe.ucsc.edu/diverse-speaker-series

Tara was an early promoter of the Continuous Integration revolution. Their most notable stints were at Netscape, Pixar, and Linden Lab. Now at Google, they are working to create cloud developer platform. A member of the Technical Oversight Committee for the Continuous Delivery Foundation and is an Associate Board member of Women Who Code.