Diverse Voices: Spring Board: A UCSC Founder's Path on Driving Change in Heavy Industry

Abstract:

Diverse Voices is a professional speaker series spotlighting industry leaders.

Bio:

Mothusi Pahl is the Chief Commercial Officer at B3Bar Holdings and WORK Technologies and holds a joint appointment as the Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of California at Santa Cruz. He has founded/cofounded multiple startups including the data contextualization company Ondaka and the derivatives analytics company OIS Capital. He has successfully introduced new hardware and software technologies into several heavy industry verticals including: Mining, Oil & Gas and Electrical Utilities. He holds several patents in the fields of power generation and waste heat recovery and has an extensive background in the development and management of power engineering and field service companies. Recently appointed to the National Science Foundation’s SBIR Phase I review committee, Mothusi serves on multiple boards including Altroleum (UK), G&R Fund (FR), and the Coro Center (US). A regular speaker at conferences exploring the intersection of technology and heavy industry, Mothusi has an MBA with distinction in Environmental and Land Use Law from Yale University. He did his undergraduate work in Economics and Mathematics at UC Santa Cruz and is an alumn and active advisor in top ranked startup accelerator programs including StartX (Stanford University) and Alchemist (Khosla/GE).

Registration link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IJmDgDCKTw-DVgKrq5_MHg

Event page: https://ieh.soe.ucsc.edu/diverse-voices-2021