Diverse Voices: Retaining Women in Tech: The Skills Needed by Women to Help Face the Challenges of Staying and Thriving in the Tech Industry"

Jossie Haines has been an engineering leader focused on large scale consumer technology at companies such as Apple, Zynga, American Express, and Tile for 20 years. She is currently Sr. Director of Platform & Web Engineering as well as head of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Tile. She created and mangages a 5-person Window team based in Vancouver, and leads the engineering efforts integrating the Tile technology into partner ecosystems including enabling Google Home devices to direclty ring and locate Tiles, as well as partnering with Intel and HP to enable inter-based laptops to behave as Tiles with no additional hardware.

She also manages the 7-person web team that handles all aspects the tile.com e-commerce experience bringing in millions in annual revenue. In her free time, Jossie is on a mission to keep women in tech, and in her role as head of DEI at Tile, she advocates for diversity and inclusion across the entire company at the executive team level, and sets the company's yearly DEI strategy and budget. She spends her free time speaking about retaining women in tech, empathy in engineering, and effective and fair management practices that reduce bias and empower all team members to thrive. She has given over 40 talks in the past two years including at the Grace Hopper, and Empowered Women of the World conferences. She is also an active mentor at the Mentoring Club, Power to Fly, UCSC, and Plato, and started and leads the Tile mentoring program.

