Diverse Voices: My Journey from Jamaica to Google: From Majority to Minority

Abstract:

Diverse Voices is a professional speaker series spotlighting industry leaders.

Bio:

Sheldon Logan is a Senior Software Engineer at Google, where he works in Technical Infrastructure at the Sunnyvale location. He started in May 2013, after completing his Ph.D. in computer engineering at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC), with a dissertation entitled “Thermal-Aware Computer Aided Design (CAD) for Modern Integrated Circuits”. While in graduate school, Logan published several articles in peer-reviewed journals/conferences and was awarded an US patent with his Ph.D. advisor Matthew Guthaus, based on some of his Ph.D. research. During his tenure in graduate school, Logan was able to intern at the computer architecture company, Intel, and at Intersil, a company that manufactures mixed signal integrated circuits. At UCSC, he was also the recipient of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Silicon Valley Extension Unity Scholarship in 2008. Before attending UCSC, Logan graduated from Harvey Mudd College (HMC) in Claremont, California, and was awarded a BSc. in General Engineering with high distinctions in 2006. While at HMC he was inducted into the engineering honor society Tau Beta Phi. Logan is also a HMC Trustee since July 2018 and a member of the professional organizations IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and ACM (the Association for Computing Machinery).