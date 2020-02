Bethany Pagels-Minor, Senior Engineering Program Manager at Apple, will be giving a talk titled "How to Find the Right Fit for You in Tech." Food will be provided. Register for the event at undergrad.soe.ucsc.edu/diverse-speaker-series

Bio

Bethany is an enthusiast for anything technology related. Bethany works in the technology industry and spends much too much time scouring the latest financial, footwear and technology news for new tech toys and shoes for their collection.