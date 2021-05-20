Defense: Transcriptional Signatures of the Tumor and the Tumor Microenvironment Predict Cancer Patient Outcomes

Abstract: Cancer emerges from genetic mutations, but different genetic backgrounds can have similar effects on the cell phenotype. In my doctoral research, I analyzed cancer transcriptional signals, the expression of genes measured on the RNA level. In a data set of cancer cell lines, I use different multi-omics data types to predict drug sensitivity and gene expression is overall most predictive. Gene expression data can also be used to predict the presence of cancer driver events, genetic abnormalities responsible for tumor growth and progression. I was involved in a study detecting rare genomic driver events found through association with known driver events using transcriptional signatures.Cancers are traditionally classified into types and subtypes by the organ- and cell-of-origin. In advanced prostate cancer, I use transcriptional signatures to reliably classify samples into subtypes. In combination with histological review, the gene expression data defines the most at-risk patients in this cohort. However, the classification of cancers into distinct subtypes is not applicable to all samples because they exist on a continuous spectrum between the subtypes - a finding that I was able to recapitulate in a study of lung cancer samples. I define and describe the continuum between subtypes of advanced prostate cancer using gene expression data. The tumor microenvironment, the normal cells that mix with cancer cells to form a tumor, plays an essential role in cancer progression and treatment response. I built a landscape of about 10,000 cancer samples from immune cell infiltration estimated by deconvolution of gene expression profiles. However, immune cells are not the only cell types in the tumor microenvironment. I present a comprehensive deconvolution analysis of tumor patient samples using a cell type library defined from single-cell RNA sequencing data. Using these cell type estimates, I was able to detect a pan-cancer high-risk sample group that is not detected by traditional gene expression analysis.