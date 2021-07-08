Defense: Temporal Logic Specifications for Hybrid Dynamical Systems

Abstract: This dissertation focuses on developing tools for certifying temporal logic properties in hybrid dynamical systems that combine continuous and discrete dynamics. In particular, operators, semantics, characterizations, and solution-independent conditions that guarantee temporal logic specifications for hybrid dynamical systems are presented. Characterizations of temporal logic specifications in terms of dynamical properties of hybrid systems are presented -- in particular, invariance and finite time attractivity. These characterizations are employed to formulate sufficient conditions assuring the satisfaction of temporal logic formulas. Sufficient conditions for the satisfaction of temporal logic specifications are provided by guaranteeing properties of the data defining the systems and the existence of barrier functions or Lyapunov-like functions. Applications to object grasping problems, a bouncing ball system, and a thermostat system are given to illustrate the results.