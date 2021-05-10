Defense: Study of Kinesthetic Feedback Control for Compliant Proprioceptive Touch for Soft Robotic Finger-like Actuators

Abstract: The compliant nature of soft robotic components lends itself well to manipulation and contact-rich tasks. The soft structures naturally form around objects where there could be uncertainty in shape or orientation and are inherently safer for fragile objects and humans. However, this compliancy makes the robot’s movement less constrained and less predictable making it difficult to control the position of the soft robotic manipulator without new types of sensing. To address these drawbacks, the combination of curvature, inflation, and contact sensors are added to give the finger the unique capability of somatosensory abilities, enhancing how it interacts with objects and its controllability.

In this dissertation, we rethink and validate the role that sensory feedback can play in the control of soft finger-like actuators with proprioceptive sensing capabilities. In our method of touch detection, instead of using the sensory feedback to control precisely the position of a soft finger, we set the finger in motion and use the reference tracking error as a measure of the finger stress resulting from a contact with an object. This method for a kinesthetic touch approach for object detection does not require the force sensor; therefore, it overcomes the necessity for the co-location between the point of contact and the corresponding sensor. The control architecture uses only the finger’s proprioceptive curvature sensor to detect contact with an object and can maintain contact by switching between references. In this work, we use feedback control based on static pressure-curvature characteristics, as well as on a dynamical model obtained from the system identification of the finger. The identification method takes into account environmental and fabrication variations that can have an effect on the finger dynamics. The approach for contact detection has been tested in various tasks, including keeping the finger in a firm touch with an object, detecting the object edges and visualizing the operating space based on the sense of touch. These tasks demonstrate that the error signal contains robust information regarding the finger’s sense of touch and how it interacts with the environment. Findings are demonstrated across both a proxy of a soft finger, a simulated compliant multi-link actuator with flexible joints, and a real soft robotic finger.