Defense: Searching Within and Across Games

Abstract: Media like videogames (and novels, film, music, etc.) play an important role in most people’s lives, and creation and comprehension of these works benefit from critical study. Scholarly analysis of media has been facilitated by information retrieval technology, which not only saves time, but also makes it possible to ask new kinds of questions. These benefits are relevant for any students or educators whose work includes the creation and interpretation of interactive media. However, current approaches treat games as monolithic artifacts because they are not capable of ingesting and crawling the content of games, and even modern search engines are better at capturing secondary text-based sources about games such as criticism, guides, and reviews. Moments that can take place within a game could instead be treated like pages in a book, or like sites on the web. In this dissertation I describe research that identifies the needs of scholars and other experts for videogame moment retrieval, the development of two interactive systems that can meet a subset of those needs, and a publicly available corpus of student games that can enable artificial intelligence, information retrieval, and digital humanities research. My work contributes a new technical method to game studies by developing web tools that facilitate close and distant readings. It also contributes to information retrieval by providing a new domain of complex and culturally relevant data, supported with a corpus of documents, and it shows how to evaluate the core technologies of retrieval systems on this corpus. Finally, my work contributes to game education with the design of search and visualization tools that could be used to analyze student game projects, to inspire future student work, and potentially to be incorporated directly into future student work processes.