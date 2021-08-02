Defense: Robust Hybrid Clock Synchronization in Networked Control Systems

Abstract: Clock synchronization over networks is a nontrivial problem that has long been an important topic in the fields of computer science and engineering as it pertains to digital networks and distributed systems. Recently, clock synchronization has received much attention in the study of networked control theory due to the importance of consensus on time in distributed control and estimation settings. Motivated by performance issues in networked control systems associated with clock mismatches and the shortcomings of existing synchronization protocols, in this work we will present the need for robust hybrid clock synchronization solutions that seek to address identified issues and challenges. In particular, we present several hybrid approaches with stability and robustness guarantees to clock synchronization system design and modeling including a Hybrid Algorithm for Sender-Receiver synchronization and HyNTP: A Distributed Hybrid Algorithm for Time Synchronization. Finally, we present a general framework for the modeling and design of hybrid clock synchronization algorithms for stability and robustness analysis.