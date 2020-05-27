Stay Informed:

COVID-19 (coronavirus) information
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide

Events

Defense: Nonstationary Models for Large Spatial Datasets Using Multi-resolution Process Convolutions

Speaker Name: 
Daniel Kirsner
Speaker Title: 
PhD Candidate
Speaker Organization: 
Statistical Science PhD
Start Time: 
Friday, June 5, 2020 - 2:00pm
End Time: 
Friday, June 5, 2020 - 3:00pm
Location: 
Zoom - https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/92574839162

Abstract: Large spatial datasets often exhibit fine scale features that only occur in sub-domains of the space, coupled with large scale features at much larger ranges. The most commonly used model used for spatial datasets is the Gaussian Process, but evaluation of likelihood is computationally expensive. Additionally, traditional Gaussian Processes models make very strong assumptions regarding the symmetry of the Gaussian field. In particular they assume stationarity, namely that covariance functions depend only on the displacement vector between two points, not their locations. This assumption prevents stationary Gaussian Processes from accounting for multi-scale features that only exist in parts of the spatial domain. In this work, we develop multi-resolution kernel convolution methods that explicitly account for local multi-scale features through spatially varying resolution. These methods define an increasingly refined set of nested kernels, and induce sparsity on these grids.

Event Type: 
Adancement/Defense
Advisor: 
Bruno Sansó
Graduate Program: 
Statistical Science PhD