Defense: Nonstationary Models for Large Spatial Datasets Using Multi-resolution Process Convolutions

Abstract: Large spatial datasets often exhibit fine scale features that only occur in sub-domains of the space, coupled with large scale features at much larger ranges. The most commonly used model used for spatial datasets is the Gaussian Process, but evaluation of likelihood is computationally expensive. Additionally, traditional Gaussian Processes models make very strong assumptions regarding the symmetry of the Gaussian field. In particular they assume stationarity, namely that covariance functions depend only on the displacement vector between two points, not their locations. This assumption prevents stationary Gaussian Processes from accounting for multi-scale features that only exist in parts of the spatial domain. In this work, we develop multi-resolution kernel convolution methods that explicitly account for local multi-scale features through spatially varying resolution. These methods define an increasingly refined set of nested kernels, and induce sparsity on these grids.