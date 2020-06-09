Defense: Non-invasive imaging of gut derived neuromodulation in fly by three-photon microscopy

Abstract: Many biological functions occur in a complex tissue environment; however, often, we are restricted to studying them in reduced preparation. When amiable, in vivo imaging, opens up a window to the inner working of life, with all its complex interactions at play. In vivo imaging techniques have spearheaded recent progress in our quest to understand the brain, giving us unprecedented access to dynamics of neuronal circuits from single synapse to large scale network activity. Three-photon microscopy is one of the latest in vivo imaging tools, primarily developed for image deeper into the brain with longer excitation wavelengths and high energy pulses, has shown promise in probing neuronal circuits of an intact animal through highly scattering exoskeleton with minimal or no surgery in mouse, adult zebrafish and fly. Among the model organisms, fruit fly – Drosophila, has the most comprehensive genetic toolkit, and only the second organism aft! er Caenorhabditis elegans to have a mapped out connectome. The Fly brain, with a modest number of neurons (135,00) supports a repertoire of complex behaviors that have been quantitively studied in the labs for years. Reduced complexity, genetic tractability, and the blueprint of neuronal connections make the fly brain is an attractive system to study the neural basis of behavior. The nervous system integrates external stimuli and internal states such as motivation, arousal, drive or emotion to drive adaptive behavior. Hormones and neuromodulators encode internal states and exert influence by modulating or reconfiguring neuronal circuits to shape behavior. Typical in vivo imaging in fly requires removing the cuticle to create an optical window, which perturbs the hormones in the fly's open circulatory system. Here I describe the construction of a three-photon microscope for transcuticle imaging of the fly brain with an emphasis on optimum photon collection. Next, using this noninvasive imaging, I show how a neuropeptide hormone, released from the gut, travels through the circulation, modulates a brain circuit, and switches male fly behavior from feeding to mating.