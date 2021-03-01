Defense: MULTIPLEXED BIOSENSORS FOR PATHOGEN DETECTION

Abstract: Efficiently combating infectious diseases is a vital part of primary health care. The first step taken towards treating diseases is detection and identification. Disease detection has evolved to become an essential unit in both hospitals, clinical labs and now even at the point of care, to help physicians make well informed diagnosis and treatment in a timely manner. For quick response to an infection, all of these health care sectors need diagnostic tools which are sensitive enough to detect pathogens at an early stage. Integrating them with sample preparation units expedites the diagnostics process through automation, removing human errors and minimal use of clinical samples. Adding multiplexed detection capabilities to these systems makes diagnosis faster through parallel processing. It also helps obtain more information of the disease by simultaneously probing for different characteristics of the pathogen such as the type of species, mutations or even cross reactivity with other targets. Optofluidics has emerged as one of the most desired technology to incorporate all of this. This thesis focuses on several multiplexed biosensing techniques using optofluidic biosensor chips that have planar solid core (SC) and liquid core (LC) waveguides and their combination with integrated sample preparation units. Platforms using both silicon based anti-resonant- reflecting-optical-waveguide (ARROW) systems and polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) based optical waveguide systems are described.