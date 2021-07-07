Defense: Ctenophore Genomics and Animal Evolution

Abstract: Ctenophores, or comb jellies, are ecologically important members of all marine habitats and are the putative sister phylum to the rest of animals. Because of their phylogenetic position, understanding ctenophore biology is key to resolving several outstanding questions in the early evolution of animals, such as when neurons evolved. To help resolve these questions, it is critical to analyze chromosome-scale ctenophore genome assemblies. However, there are none published. In this defense, I will present my research on five chromosome-scale genome assemblies of ctenophores, and patterns of genome evolution within this phylum. I will then present three chromosome-scale genomes of unicellular holozoan speices, and I will discuss the similarities that unite animal and unicellular holozoan genomes that are informative about early events in animal evolution. Lastly, I will present my parallel efforts in using genomics and transcriptomics to help identify novel bioluminescent proteins from marine organisms.

Biography: Darrin Schultz is a PhD Candidate in Ed Green’s lab at UCSC, and is a graduate researcher in Steven Haddock’s lab at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. He completed his undergraduate degree in Biology, Chemistry, and East Asian Studies in 2013 at Oberlin College. Afterward, Darrin was a U.S. Student Fulbright Research Fellow in Japan at Nagoya University in Yuichi Oba’s lab, where he studied the taxonomy and biochemistry of bioluminescent organisms. His research focuses on genome assembly of non-bilaterian invertebrates, and bioluminescence biochemistry.

Please email dts@ucsc.edu if you would like to request any special accommodations to view the zoom presentation.