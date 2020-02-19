Deep Learning Based Wireless Communications: Examples and Challenges

Abstract:

In a traditional wireless communication system, the data transmission entails multiple signal processing blocks in the transmitter and the receiver, which are separately designed and rely on simplified mathematical models to develop solutions. In this talk, we will provide examples of how deep learning based data-driven methods can address this limitation and provide new ways for problems that are traditionally difficult due to, e.g., lacking accurate models or high computational complexity. In particular, three coherent applications are presented. (1) Deep learning is first employed at the receiver side for joint channel estimation and signal detection, where we found the interference and distortion of the channel effects can be addressed by the data-driven approach. (2) Building on this, a novel end-to-end communication system is developed to address various channel effects, where both transmitter and the receiver are represented by deep neural networks. (3) Besides considering only one communication link, deep learning can be employed to solve resource allocation problems for a communication network, such as the vehicular communication network, to get the best overall performance. In addition, several future directions are discussed, where the learning-based communication system can be embedded as a trainable component for a wide range of applications including internet of things (IoT) and multi-agent autonomous systems.





Bio:

Hao Ye is a Ph.D. candidate from the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, working with Prof. Geoffrey Li and Prof. Biing-Hwang Juang. Hao’s research focuses on deep learning assisted physical layer and media access control (MAC) layer designs in wireless networks with applications on internet of things (IoT) and vehicular communications. He received his M.E. degree from Tsinghua University. He has also spent three months as an intern at Intel Labs.

