Three Baskin Engineering alumni return to the Santa Cruz campus to give workshops and meet with current students.

11:00 am - 12:00 pm: First and second year forum (structuring your four years of university work as an engineering student)

2:00 - 3:00 pm: Interview workshop

5:00 - 8:00 pm: "Cloud Hero" workshop, a series of hands-on labs using some Google Cloud tools.