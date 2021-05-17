Stay Informed:
Events

Data Visualization Using UCSC Xena

Speaker Name: 
Jingchun Zhu
Start Time: 
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - 1:20pm
End Time: 
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - 2:20pm

Join us Wednesday for one of the last Genomics Science talks of the 2020-2021 academic year!

May 19: Jingchun Zhu presents Data Visualization Using UCSC Xena.

Join via Zoom Meeting ID: 951 5269 4964 Passcode: 046442

One tap mobile +16699006833,,95152694964#,,,,*046442# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,95152694964#,,,,*046442# US (Tacoma)

Add to your calendar

This event coincides with BME 281C, Instructors: David Haussler, Josh Stuart. Registration is open to all UCSC students. See Canvas for details.

Event Type: 
Event