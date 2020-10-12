UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute Scientifc Director David Haussler to speak on the UCSC Covid Browser's impact on deep science, thoughts on speeding scientific work and sharing results at this National Academies sponsored, public, virtual workshop. The workshop will be focused on how researchers in different domains are utilizing data that undergoes repeated processing, often in real-time, to accelerate discovery and the challenges they are facing.

Workshop discussions will explore what advances will be needed to enable progress in the future, in areas such as artificial intelligence, cyberinfrastructure, standards, and policies. A brief summary of the event will be issued and widely disseminated to the research data and information community.

Workshop to be held October 14-15, 2020 (Wednesday-Thursday), 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM PST each day.

Registration and info: https://www.nationalacademies.org/event/10-14-2020/data-in-motion-new-approaches-to-advancing-scientific-engineering-and-medical-progress-a-workshop