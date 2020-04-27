Stay Informed:

COVID-19 (coronavirus) information
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide

Events

CSE Seminar: WaveDrom status, plan

Speaker Name: 
Aliaksei Chapyzhenka
Speaker Title: 
Software Engineer
Speaker Organization: 
SiFive
Start Time: 
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 2:40am
End Time: 
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 3:45am
Location: 
via Zoom presentation
Organizer: 
Jose Renau

Abstract:

WaveDrom is the tool that renders hardware engineering diagrams from textual descriptions. Timing, Bit-field, and Logic diagrams are among the most popular datasheet illustrations. WaveJSON description can be handcrafted or produced from HW or system metadata. WaveDrom is OpenSource and widely used in industry and education. This presentation includes current status, recently added features, and ideas for future development.

Bio:

Aliaksei Chapyzhenka is a Full-stack engineer with 26 years of Hardware/Software co-design.  He is OpenSource
advocate and Currently @SiFive.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/drom
https://github.com/drom

*Zoom like:  https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/819634016

Event Type: 
Event