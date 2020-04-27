CSE Seminar: WaveDrom status, plan

Abstract:

WaveDrom is the tool that renders hardware engineering diagrams from textual descriptions. Timing, Bit-field, and Logic diagrams are among the most popular datasheet illustrations. WaveJSON description can be handcrafted or produced from HW or system metadata. WaveDrom is OpenSource and widely used in industry and education. This presentation includes current status, recently added features, and ideas for future development.

Bio:

Aliaksei Chapyzhenka is a Full-stack engineer with 26 years of Hardware/Software co-design. He is OpenSource

advocate and Currently @SiFive.

