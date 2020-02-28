CSE Seminar: Towards Robust Representation Learning and Beyond

Abstract:

The discovery of adversarial examples not only raise reliability & safety concerns about the practical deployment of deep learning systems, but also reveal the computations performed by current AI are dramatically different from those by human brains. The first part of this talk will focus on how to equip machine systems with robust defenses against adversaries. In vision applications, this can be achieved via embedding denoisers at intermediate layers of deep networks, for robust representation learning. Meanwhile, rather than treating adversarial examples as a threat to deep networks, my recent work shows adversarial examples exhibit intriguing properties for representation learning---they can help deep networks to acquire generalizable representations. The 2nd part of the talk will be uncovering how to fully exploit adversarial examples to benefit representation learning via disentangling network features.





Bio:

Cihang Xie is a PhD student in Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University, advised by Prof. Alan Yuille. He received his B.S. degree from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and M.S degree from UCLA. Cihang’s research interests lie in the fields of computer vision and machine learning, with the goal of building robust & explainable AI systems. He is the recipient of Facebook Fellowship. Cihang’s works on building robust image recognition systems won the 2nd place in NeurIPS 2017 adversarial defense competition and the 1st place in CTF 2018 adversarial defense competition.

