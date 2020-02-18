CSE Seminar: Physics Guided AI for Learning Spatiotemporal Dynamics

Abstract:

Applications such as transportation, sports, climate science, and aerospace engineering require learning complex dynamics from large-scale spatiotemporal data. Such data is often non-linear, non-Euclidean, high-dimensional, and demonstrates complicated dependencies. Existing machine learning frameworks are still insufficient to learn spatiotemporal dynamics as they often fail to exploit the underlying physics principles. I will demonstrate how to inject physical knowledge in AI to deal with challenges such as non-linear dynamics, non-Euclidean geometry, and multi-resolution structure. I will showcase the application of these methods to problems such as forecasting road network traffic, accelerating turbulence simulations, and combating ground effect in quadcopter landing.

Bio:

Dr. Yu is an Assistant Professor in the Khoury College of Computer Sciences at Northeastern University. Previously, she was a postdoctoral researcher at Caltech Computing and Mathematical Sciences. She earned her Ph.D. in Computer Sciences at the University of Southern California in 2017. Her research focuses on advancing machine learning techniques for large-scale spatiotemporal data, with a particular emphasis on physics-guided AI. Among her awards, she has won Google Faculty Research Award, the NSF CRII award, best dissertation award in USC, best paper award at the NeurIPS time series workshop, and was nominated as one of the ``MIT Rising Stars in EECS’.

