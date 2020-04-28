CSE Seminar: Down the Rabbit Hole: Adventures in Open Source FPGA EDA Tools

Abstract:

The past few years have seen a blossoming of open source tooling for FPGA design. This talk will start with a brief survey of actively developed open source tooling for FPGA design. We'll take a brief look at how these compare to traditional vendor toolchains, and finally conclude with a case study of how these tools are used in shipping products today.

Bio:

Bunnie is best known for his work hacking the Microsoft Xbox, as well as for his efforts in designing and manufacturing open source hardware, including the chumby (app-playing alarm clock), chibitronics (peel-and-stick electronics for craft), and Novena (DIY laptop). He received his PhD in EE from MIT in 2002. He currently lives in Singapore where he runs a private product design studio, Kosagi, and he actively mentors several startups and students.

Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/s/9364145 3798