CSE Seminar: From Convex Optimization To Explainable Robust AI

Abstract:

Convex optimization has evolved into a modeling framework, where you write down what you want as the objective and constraints, without worrying about how to solve them. However, there are two hurdles for the convex optimization framework:

1) some problems are convex but not tractable;

2) some problems are naturally non-convex.

In this talk, I will talk about two examples and show how to conquer these hurdles.

First, I will talk about robust decision-making in investment. I will first introduce you to distributional robust Kelly strategy for independent investment and gambling, which is an example of distributional robust optimization problem which is convex but often not tractable. Kelly strategy is to maximize long run wealth of the investor by maximizing the expected logarithmic utility of wealth. It is called the "Fortune’s formula” by Edward Thorp. Kelly strategy dominant all other strategies in the long run but can also lead to considerable losses a small percent of the time. To avoid large losses in worst cases, we introduce the distributional robust Kelly strategy. We show concretely how to transform the distributional robust problems to tractable convex optimization problems for a large class of uncertainty sets.



Second, I will talk about blind deconvolution, a central problem for image deblur, seismology and digital communications; it is also closely related to convolutional ICA, convolutional sparse coding and convolutional dictionary learning.Blind deconvolution is a long-standing non-convex problem, all past heuristic methods are not well-understood due to non-convexity. In the talk I will show a surprising “miracle”, as the first scalable convex formulation for sparse blind deconvolution. A new phase transition phenomenon is discovered and understood.

Bio:

Qingyun Sun is a final year PhD from Stanford mathematics department working with David Donoho and Stephen Boyd on machine learning, optimization, data science and decision science. He received a B.S. degree in Mathematics from Peking University in 2014 with best research awards in applied math under the advise of Weinan E. During his PhD, he had AI research internship experiences at Google Brain AI Research, Citadel AI research and Cubist Systematics.

