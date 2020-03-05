CSE Seminar: Building the Next Generation Encrypted Databases

Abstract:

A large part of our personal data, ranging from medical and financial records to our social activity, is stored online in cloud servers. Frequent data breaches threaten to expose these data to malicious third parties, often with catastrophic consequences (estimated to several billion of US dollars annually). In this talk, we discuss how we can build the next generation encrypted databases that will prevent such undesirable situations. Our goal is to build systems that are both practical and provably secure while allowing expressive search and computation on encrypted data. Towards this goal, we have proposed new encrypted databases with (i) better search/computation time (both asymptotically and practically), (ii) support for more expressive queries such as range, range aggregates, join, group-by and graph queries, as well as dynamic query workloads, and (iii) new adjustable security-efficiency trade-offs leading to robust and efficient schemes even against very powerful adversaries. Finally, we conclude with our own view on what the future of encrypted databases could be by identifying new challenges and research opportunities.

Bio:

Ioannis Demertzis is a PhD student at the University of Maryland, working with Charalampos Papamanthou. He received his ECE Diploma and M.Sc at the Technical University of Crete, under the supervision of Minos Garofalakis. He is the recipient of a Symantec Research Labs Graduate Fellowship, a Clark School of Engineering Distinguished Graduate Fellowship, and a Limmat Stiftung Award of Academic Excellence. Ioannis has been a research intern at the Crypto Group of Visa Research, the Research Labs of Symantec, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the Microsoft Research Labs. His research focus is on applied cryptography, cloud & database security, query processing over encrypted data, searchable encryption, oblivious RAMs.

