CSE Recruitment Seminar/Watching IoTs That Watch Us: Empirically Studying IoT Security & Privacy at Scale

Abstract:

Consumers today are increasingly concerned about the security and privacy risks of smart home IoT devices. However, few empirical studies have looked at these problems at scale, partly because a large variety and number of smart-home IoT devices are often closed-source and on private home networks, thus making it difficult for researchers to systematically observe the actual security and privacy issues faced by users in the wild. In this talk, I describe two methods for researchers to empirically understand these risks to real end-users: (i) crowdsourcing network traffic from thousands of real smart home networks [in submission], and (ii) emulating user-inputs to study how thousands of smart TV apps track viewers [CCS '19]. Both methods have allowed us to conduct the largest security and privacy studies on smart TVs and other IoT devices to date. Our labeled datasets have also created new opportunities for other research areas, such as machine learning, network management, and healthcare.

Bio:

Danny Y. Huang is currently a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton. He is broadly interested in the security and privacy of consumer technologies, such as cryptocurrency and IoT. He obtained his PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from University of California, San Diego. For more information, visit http://hdanny.org.

*As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by not sharing the candidate status of our guests with others outside of our organization.

*Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9423628 70