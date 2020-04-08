CSE Recruitment Seminar/Investigating the Power-and-Probability-of-Failure Tradeoffs of Fully Connected Layers of Shallow and Deep Neural Networks

Abstract:

In recent years, the transistors have scaled to near- or sub-decananometer dimensions. Understandably, the gates and the circuits based on these modern transistors are being used to implement high-throughput shallow and deep neural network inference engines (NN-IEs). Unfortunately, the transistor scaling is accompanied by higher probabilities of failure (PFs) due to manufacturing issues and aging. For the NN-IEs, it would be beneficial to estimate the PFs, besides the traditional metrics of accuracy, power, performance and energy. The PF-estimation can help improve the robustness and reliability of NN-IEs, especially for risk-sensitive applications, such as autonomous driving and healthcare. The fully-connected (FC) layers are essential parts of the common shallow and deep NNs. This work presents our investigation of the power-and-PF trade-offs of the FC layers of the NNs. (In our work, the PFs mainly address the transistors' threshold voltage variations). A related investigation of the other layers of the deep NNs (i.e., convolution, pooling, rectified-linear unit) is ongoing.

Bio:

Azam Beg received an MS degree in Electrical Engineering in 1994, and a PhD degree in Electrical/Computer Engineering in 2005, from Mississippi State University, MS, USA. He has diverse industrial, research, and academic experience in the fields of computer systems, control systems, integrated circuits, circuit design and testing, and applied machine learning. From 1991 to 1997, he worked as a test/product engineer and a team lead at Motion Control Engineering, Rancho Cordova, CA, USA. In 1997, he joined Intel Corporation, Folsom, CA, USA, as a Flash Memory Test Engineer. In 1999, he moved to company's Microprocessor Division. There he first worked as a Pre-Silicon Architecture Validation Engineer and then as a Microprocessor Design Engineer. In 2005, he joined the College of Information Technology, United Arab Emirates University, Al-Ain, UAE. He is currently an Associate Professor in Computer Engineering department of the college. He is the author and co-author of more than 100 journal and conference papers, and book chapters. He holds four patents (one from UK Intellectual Property Office and three from the US Patent Office). His research interests include design and modeling of low-energy and reliable digital circuits, the application of machine learning techniques (neural networks and their hardware implementation, genetic algorithms, etc.) to different fields, and academic assessment tools and methods.

