Events

CRSS Deep Dive: Nutanix

Speaker Name: 
Rohit Jain and Tabrez Memon
Speaker Title: 
Principal Engineer, Staff Engineer
Speaker Organization: 
Nutanix Storage Architecture
Start Time: 
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 - 11:00am
End Time: 
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 - 12:15pm
Location: 
Via Zoom Presentation
Organizer: 
Heiner Litz, CRSS Associate Director

Abstract:

This talk will present a background of data centers, virtualization, hyperconvergence, and of course, scalability. We'll touch on storage a fair amount, but also on the bigger problem about how to manage data at scale, and how to keep track of it and make sure it stays healthy.

Bios:

Rohit Jain is one of the key architects at Nutanix, with experience in the core data path, protocol stack, and CPU/threading model. Tabrez Memon designs fundamental code in the storage plane, and continues to innovate major changes to the end-to-end view from VM guests down to spinning media.

Zoom link:  https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/96683855093?pwd=TGN3N2psRzMwU0tKSkxzbjJLa1hQQT09

Event Type: 
Event