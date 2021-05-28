CRSS Deep Dive: Nutanix

Abstract:

This talk will present a background of data centers, virtualization, hyperconvergence, and of course, scalability. We'll touch on storage a fair amount, but also on the bigger problem about how to manage data at scale, and how to keep track of it and make sure it stays healthy.

Bios:

Rohit Jain is one of the key architects at Nutanix, with experience in the core data path, protocol stack, and CPU/threading model. Tabrez Memon designs fundamental code in the storage plane, and continues to innovate major changes to the end-to-end view from VM guests down to spinning media.

