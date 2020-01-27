Crossing the Chasm from Innovators to Entrepreneurs

Advanced technology and Interdisciplinary ideas are best incubated within
the university research environment. With the strong encouragement and
training programs available from the university and the government, many
faculties and students today are considering taking extra efforts
transferring innovation out of the labs into the commercial world. Come
join this forum to have a conversation with the CEO of a start-up and its
early-stage investor leveraging computer science to create desktop and
enterprise workflows for processing complex life science data. We will
share our personal experience of some of the challenging but crucial tasks
of handling founders-CEO dynamics, fund-raising, early customer
acquisition, and business scaling.
Dr. Andrew T. Yang has been a serial entrepreneur and a lead investor for
over 15 start-ups since 1993. His primary interest is early-stage
enablement of technology and business for automation of complex
engineering, data, and life science. He served as CEO of Apache Design
Solutions since its inception in 2001 focusing on low-power design
automation for large-scale and mobile chip technologies. Apache was
acquired by Ansys Corp. in 2011. Andrew was a tenured professor of
Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Washington and was
a recipient of NSF Young Investigator Award in 1991. Andrew received
Distinguished Alumni award of Electrical and Computer Engineering
department in 2010, and the College of Engineering of University of
Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in 2013. He received his B.S. degree from UC
Berkeley and a Ph.D. degree from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Dr. Eric Carlson joined Protein Metrics in 2014 as Chief Business Officer
and was chosen to become President and CEO in 2017. Under his leadership,
the company continually launches products leveraging data and computer
science for protein analysis. The solutions have been adopted by over 80
biopharma companies worldwide producing significant benefit to biologics
for future therapeutics. Before joining Protein Metrics, Eric was a
co-founder and senior Vice President of Freeslate and spent 12 years at
Symyx Technologies. He has also authored 33 published patents and is the
lead author on a chapter on automation for stress testing studies in
"Pharmaceutical Stress Testing: Predicting Drug Degradation," 2nd Edition
(Informa, 2011). Eric received his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Chemical
Engineering from Stanford University.