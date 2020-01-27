Crossing the Chasm from Innovators to Entrepreneurs

Abstract:

Advanced technology and Interdisciplinary ideas are best incubated within

the university research environment. With the strong encouragement and

training programs available from the university and the government, many

faculties and students today are considering taking extra efforts

transferring innovation out of the labs into the commercial world. Come

join this forum to have a conversation with the CEO of a start-up and its

early-stage investor leveraging computer science to create desktop and

enterprise workflows for processing complex life science data. We will

share our personal experience of some of the challenging but crucial tasks

of handling founders-CEO dynamics, fund-raising, early customer

acquisition, and business scaling.

Bios:

Dr. Andrew T. Yang has been a serial entrepreneur and a lead investor for

over 15 start-ups since 1993. His primary interest is early-stage

enablement of technology and business for automation of complex

engineering, data, and life science. He served as CEO of Apache Design

Solutions since its inception in 2001 focusing on low-power design

automation for large-scale and mobile chip technologies. Apache was

acquired by Ansys Corp. in 2011. Andrew was a tenured professor of

Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Washington and was

a recipient of NSF Young Investigator Award in 1991. Andrew received

Distinguished Alumni award of Electrical and Computer Engineering

department in 2010, and the College of Engineering of University of

Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in 2013. He received his B.S. degree from UC

Berkeley and a Ph.D. degree from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.



Dr. Eric Carlson joined Protein Metrics in 2014 as Chief Business Officer

and was chosen to become President and CEO in 2017. Under his leadership,

the company continually launches products leveraging data and computer

science for protein analysis. The solutions have been adopted by over 80

biopharma companies worldwide producing significant benefit to biologics

for future therapeutics. Before joining Protein Metrics, Eric was a

co-founder and senior Vice President of Freeslate and spent 12 years at

Symyx Technologies. He has also authored 33 published patents and is the

lead author on a chapter on automation for stress testing studies in

"Pharmaceutical Stress Testing: Predicting Drug Degradation," 2nd Edition

(Informa, 2011). Eric received his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Chemical

Engineering from Stanford University.