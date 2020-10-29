CPSRC Seminar: Radiation Detectors: Cyber-Physical Systems

Abstract:

In this talk, I will discuss advances in radiation detection and readout electronics being developed at the Radiological Instrumentation Laboratory at the University of California, Santa Cruz and software algorithms that enable high temporal and spatial resolution performance in radiation detection. I will present two different applications of anomaly detection in security and nuclear medicine and seek areas of collaboration within the CPSRC.

Bio:

Shiva Abbaszadeh is an Assistant Professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department. Dr. Abbaszadeh’s lab at UCSC develops tools for anomaly detection in nonproliferation and improving cancer diagnosis and treatment. Dr. Abbaszadeh has been awarded a $2M NIH grant for advancing positron emission tomography in head and neck cancer and a $0.5M DOD grant for a feasibility study of large-area UV photodetectors.

