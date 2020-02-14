CPSRC Seminar: "Microarchitectural Analysis and Optimization of Datacenter Workloads"

Abstract:

Data centers represent the nucleus of online activity and today represent over 25% of the overall microprocessor market. Data centers now process a large number of worldwide compute cycles and are responsible for a significant fraction of the planet's energy consumption. As a result, improving the efficiency and performance of data center processors only by a single percent leads to billions of dollars savings for cloud providers and their customers. Existing processors have been designed for traditional server applications and hence have not been optimized for contemporary Hyperscale workloads. In this talk, we will present an analysis of data center workloads based on a new cluster-wide profiling mechanism named AsmDB. We show how AsmDB can be used to determine performance bottlenecks and present new prefetching techniques to improve the performance and efficiencyof the studied data center workloads.

Bio:

Heiner Litz is an Assistant Professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz working in the field of Computer Architecture and Systems. His research focuses on Data Center systems, in particular, on improving the performance, cost, utilization, and efficiency of large distributed computer systems. Before joining UCSC, Heiner Litz was researcher at Google and a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Stanford University. Dr. Litz received his MSc and Ph.D. from the University of Mannheim, Germany.