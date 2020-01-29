CPSRC Seminar: Mariano Phielipp

Abstract:

Designing rewards for Reinforcement Learning (RL) is challenging because it needs to convey the desired task, be efficient to optimize, and be easy to compute. The latter is particularly problematic when applying RL to robotics, where detecting whether the desired configuration is reached might require considerable supervision and instrumentation. Furthermore, we are often interested in being able to reach a wide range of configurations, hence setting up a different reward every time might be impractical.





Bio:

Dr. Mariano Phielipp works at the Intel AI Lab inside the Intel Artificial Intelligence Products Group. His work includes research and development in deep learning, deep reinforcement learning, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Since joining Intel, Dr. Phielipp has developed and worked on Computer Vision, Face Recognition, Face Detection, Object Categorization, Recommendation Systems, Online Learning, Automatic Rule Learning, Natural Language Processing, Knowledge Representation, Energy Based Algorithms, and other Machine Learning and AI-related efforts. Dr. Phielipp has also contributed to different disclosure committees, won an Intel division award related to Robotics, and has a large number of patents and pending patents. He has published on NeuriPS, ICML, ICLR, AAAI, IROS, IEEE, SPIE, IASTED, and EUROGRAPHICS-IEEE Conferences and Workshops.