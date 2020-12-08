CPSRC Seminar: Advancing the state of grid digitalization with intelligent sensors and analytics

Abstract:

The electric utility industry is undergoing an unprecedented business and technology transformation to address the rising challenges of decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization. In this presentation, we will discuss the main elements of digital transformation and illustrate the rising role of intelligent sensors and advanced analytics with a special focus on grid reliability applications. Example use cases from field deployments will be used to demonstrate the realm of new possibilities with precision time stamping and analytics at-scale.

Bio:

Dr. Mir Mousavi is currently Head of Advanced Analytics and Applications at Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions Company. He joined Sentient Energy from ABB where he was most recently Global Technical Director in the Power Grids Division. He has served as program manager & industry liaison in various industrial forums and research consortiums. He has spent over two decades in various roles leading technology & strategy development and deployment in the areas of power system automation, intelligent monitoring, control, and protection.



He received his Ph.D. degree in electrical and computer engineering from Texas A&M University. He is a prolific industry speaker, author, mentor, and panelist. He holds over fifteen US and international patents and has published several journal articles and book chapters. Mir is a senior member of IEEE and IEEE Power and Energy Society (PES).

