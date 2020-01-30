Couchbase server architecture: Lessons learned on the journey of a database startup

Full Title:

"Couchbase Server Architecture -- a design overview and history: what worked, what didn't -- lessons learned on the journey of a database startup"

Abstract:

This talk by the co-founder of Couchbase Software starts with an architecture and design overview of Couchbase Server, a high-performance, scale-out, distributed database that powers today's leading websites and online, distributed, multi-cloud applications in the consumer, e-commerce, travel/hospitality, transportation/logistics and other industries. We'll cover what comprises the backbone of Couchbase, and how it achieves high performance at scale. Along the way, we'll also touch upon some lessons learned -- including some of the technical and architectural choices that worked, and that didn't work, covering key takeaways on this journey of a database software company, including its path from NoSQL to SQL++.

Bio:

Steve Yen is a Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and technologist with more than 20 years of experience at industry defining companies such as at Sun Microsystems, Netscape Communications, Lotus Software and IBM. Steve most recently co-founded Couchbase, Inc., where he helped form the design, architecture and delivery of technologies and building of engineering teams at this leader in scale-out, high performance, high agility, multi-cloud to edge database systems. Before Couchbase, Steve was the co-founder of software technology startups including Escalate Software and Kiva Software.